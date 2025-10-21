Woman Was Offered A Big Promotion At Work With Higher Pay, But Her Boyfriend Didn’t Want Her To Accept It

Opportunities for career advancement can shape the future of an entire family.

If you were offered a promotion but it meant moving your family to another city, would you take the job offer or decline it and stay where you are?

This woman was the sole provider in her household, supporting both her partner and children.

Her company offered her a major promotion and a chance to relocate with higher pay.

She saw it as a way to build a better life, but her boyfriend didn’t agree.

Now, she’s not sure what to do.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

For taking a Job over my BF saying no I (30F) and my boyfriend (29M) have been together for 7 years. He is currently unemployed and works little side jobs here and there with his friend. I work a full-time 50-hour-a-week job and come home. I pay the bills, the extra we splurge on, and all the amenities in the house.

This woman was offered to manage a bigger store with a huge increase in pay.

We have 2 kids. One is 10 and the other 6, both F, and they are both currently enrolled in a good school. I was offered, not once, but twice, working for the company I work with to move and take on a bigger store. More customers, and more money with it. This company is even offering to pay for our move. Now, I currently make 2,300 after taxes. This opportunity is going to be 3,400 before taxes.

Her boyfriend wanted to pass up the opportunity.

My BF wants me to pass this up again because “he’s not moving.” He’s stating he doesn’t want to move the kids out of the school they’re in. He even said he has a job lined up, but that’s the only time I’ve heard of him getting this job. Anytime I’ve asked after that, he’s brushed it off. He has also said I could go and just come back on the weekend when I’m off and see them.

She feels lost, as this move could really help her family.

I’m just kinda lost. He’d rather me pay rent in 2 places instead of just moving with me. I want this opportunity. It’ll benefit our family, and help me grow inside the company. I guess what I’m asking is, AITA for choosing to do this opportunity instead of passing it up like he’s wanting me to do again?

Her boyfriend should be more supportive of her career goals.

A good partner supports you when there are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

