Woman Was Reviewing A Candidate’s Job Application And Discovered An Obvious Lie

Honesty is crucial when applying for a job.

This woman is part of the recruitment team that reviews applications of new hires.

She came across one applicant who not only made glaring spelling mistakes.

But also listed fake work experience at the very company they were applying to.

The errors were so obvious that she considered calling them in just to question their claims.

The funniest application form I’ve ever had I work in retail, and we’re currently recruiting some new staff. I’m the person that reviews applications to decide whether to ask them for an interview. One caught my attention today for all the wrong reasons. They mention that they’re currently unemployed (and also unployyed).

This woman easily caught a lie in this person’s application form.

Under previous experience, they put down dates from June to October in a sales assistant role. They even included a person to contact for a reference. I get trying to make yourself look better on paper to secure an interview or job. But lies should be believable.

So, she’s thinking about interviewing them for the sake of asking more details about the lie.

I literally can’t believe they put down as previous experience a misspelled name of the very company they’re applying to. They also listed a contact I don’t recognize, and I do payroll so I should recognize every name. I’m tempted to have them interviewed just to ask them about their previous experience.

Recruiters are trained to spot lies in a resume.

