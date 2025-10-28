October 28, 2025 at 7:35 pm

Woman Was Shopping At A Victoria’s Secret Store, But Another Customer Thought She Worked There And Wanted Her To Help Her Find Something

exterior of a victoria's secret store

Have you ever been mistaken for a worker at a place where you definitely DID NOT work?

Yeah, it’s pretty awkward!

And this woman knows all about it! She was traveling for work when she needed to stop into Victoria’s Secret to do some shopping.

That’s when it happened.

Check out the full story.

No I don’t work here, but the woman RIGHT next to you does.

“This happened about a year ago. I travel to a different city to work quite frequently, usually just day trips.

This time however I unexpectedly needed to stay overnight. I booked myself a hotel room after work and went to the mall to get some extra clothing.

I am in the Victoria’s Secret/PINK to get some underwear and a soft shirt to sleep in when a woman taps me on the shoulder and scares the heck out of me.

She starts speaking before I am fully turned around or even have my headphones removed.

Here we go…

I say, “Oh sorry am I in your way?”

“Can you show me where the swimsuits are?”

“…No… I don’t work here.”

She looks me up and down with her arms crossed, “Really?”

It is obvious she does not believe me. Despite the fact that I am dressed very inappropriately for most kinds of professional settings (I work in fashion, people dress kinda bonkers for work) and not even in their uniform colors.

This wasn’t even in the same ballpark!

If you are unfamiliar, VS employees are required to wear all black. I was wearing torn low rise jeans and a cropped white polo (my whole midriff was out) as well as a pair of blue over the ear headphones.

I point to a couple of employees standing less than three feet away from us as I’m putting my headphones back on and say “They do work here though, I’m sure they can help you.”

This woman rolls her eyes and says “I’ll just find them myself.”

A very strange interaction as it seemed obvious to me I was not employed there. She doesn’t need to know this, but I was previously employed at a VS over a year prior in a city almost 4 hours away. I guess I still have that energy, LMAO.”

I wonder why she didn’t go up to one of the actual employees to ask for help?

Some folks just refuse to listen to reason…

