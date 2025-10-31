Woman Was Trading Pins With Her Daughter At Disney World, But When A Little Boy Asks For One And She Says No, His Mom Assumes She’s A Cast Member And Calls The Manager

Pin trading can be fun and lighthearted… Or it can be taken way too seriously to the point adults will argue over it.

In today’s story, a mom shares how another mom either really mistook her for a Disney cast member, or tried to force her to trade her pins under threat of calling the manager.

Let’s read the whole story and the comments.

Lady thinks I work at Disney because I was trading pins with my daughter. So my family is very fortunate to live very close to Disney World. Every year when they have their Florida residents 4-day passes, we go! This year, my daughter and I decided to try pin trading. Our first day we stopped outside of the entrance to Disney to use the bathroom. I waited outside with my two daughters (3 years and 6 months) and decided to practice how to do the pin trading with my 3-year-old while we waited for my husband to come out.

She looked nothing like a cast member.

I had a Winnie the Pooh tank top on, black shorts, a Disney lanyard with pins and on my back I had an ita bag full of pins I didn’t plan on trading. I also had two strollers in front of me. No one should have mistaken me for a cast member. After doing some mock trading with my daughter, a little boy, probably around 8, asked to look at my pins. I showed him the ones on my lanyard, since I keep all my pins I want to trade on there. He didn’t seem too interested in the pins on my lanyard, but soon noticed my ita bag. Boy: Can I see those pins?

She was honest with him.

Me: Sure, but I don’t want to trade these. I show him the pins in my bag and say again how I don’t trade those. He soon spots a Nightmare Before Christmas pin that’s actually my husband’s. (My attempt of trying to get him into pin trading too). Boy: I want this one! Me: I’m sorry, that one isn’t mine to trade. You can pick any of these. I motion to my lanyard, while trying to now keep my 3-year-old from running off into the park.

Soon she found herself trying to prove she wasn’t a cast member.

I soon noticed the kid’s mom coming towards me. I was a little relieved, hoping she would pull him away from me. Mom: Oh are you trading! How fun. Boy: Mom I want that one, and she won’t trade with me. Mom: Well she has to, it’s Disney’s rules. At this point my anxiety had taken over. At Disney, the cast members have to trade their pins with anyone who asks to trade. Other guests do not. I sigh trying to calm myself down.

The boy’s mom thought she was a cast member not following the rules.

Me: The cast members have to trade, but I do not. He can trade one of the ones on my lanyard, but my bag holds the pins I don’t want to trade. Mom: You’re not an exception to the rule. Trade with my son or I’m going to report you to your manager. Me: Do you seriously think I’m a cast member? Mom: You were just trading with that little girl, so it’s obvious you are. Me: I was just practicing trading with my daughter… Mom: Wait right here. I’m going to get your manager and we’ll settle all this out. I didn’t say anything, I was so dumbfounded.

The experience left her confused.

I’m here struggling with a three-year-old and a baby, and she thinks I’m working? All I could think is maybe she didn’t actually think that? Maybe she was just trying to manipulate me to trade with her son. I don’t know. My husband came out of the bathroom before she came back. I wasn’t going to sit there waiting for her. Luckily Disney is big enough that I didn’t see her the rest of the day. I’m still so confused, but at least it didn’t get violent, and I was able to enjoy the rest of the day without anyone else thinking I was working there.

Legend says she’s still looking for her while holding the manager by the earlobe.

