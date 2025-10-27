Woman Was Worried About The Odd Smell In Their Neighborhood And The Neighbor’s Smoke Alarm, So She Decided To Call The Experts

Looking out for others can sometimes cause tension at home.

This woman woke to an odd smell and her dog crying in the middle of the night.

She also heard the neighbor’s smoke alarm sounding for an unusually long time.

So she decided to take action by calling the police line.

However, her boyfriend didn’t appreciate what she did and got mad at her instead.

AITAH for calling the non emergency police on my neighbors It’s hot out, and I live in an area where you can leave your doors open at night. So, I woke up to my dog crying and a strong smell of something. I’m not sure exactly what it was. It wasn’t gas, but I thought maybe kerosene. Though I’m not sure I know exactly what that smells like either. But I do know people “camp” in our alley.

So, I went out to just check that none of our things were leaking or on fire. And I heard a neighbor’s smoke alarm going off. I walked over to their place, and there were no lights on or cars in the driveway. I played fetch with my dog a bit to calm her down, and the alarm never went off.

I called the non-emergency police line, and that lady was less than nice. She wouldn’t listen to any details and just got angrier and angrier because I gave her the wrong address. I haven’t lived here that long and was previously asleep and wanted to be back asleep. So I guess I transposed some numbers.

Anyhow, all of the commotion woke my boyfriend up. And he was livid because he thinks you never should call the cops. But literally, at this point, their alarm had been going off for like an hour. I don’t think it was fire because I didn’t see smoke. I don’t think it was carbon monoxide because that doesn’t smell.

But there was a definite gas smell in the neighborhood. They came by an hour ago and the alarm is off and the smell is gone. So I think that’s a good thing. But he’s super mad about it. I honestly thought I was helping.

Being aware of your surroundings is a good way to ensure safety.

