Woman Wore A Continuous Glucose Monitor, But When They Found Out She Was A Type 2 Diabetic, They Accused Her Of Misleading Everyone

Health conditions often come with assumptions that aren’t always accurate or fair.

So what would you do if someone noticed your medical device and assumed you had one condition, when in reality you had another?

Would you clarify right away to avoid any confusion? Or would you assume it didn’t matter which you had?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this predicament and is unsure if she did the right thing.

Here’s what happened.

AITA if I don’t clarify that I am a type 2 diabetic? I (30F) was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes last year. Through a program at my job, I can get Dexcom continuous monitors for free as long as I participate. So why not? Occasionally, someone will notice it and ask me what it is (because I cover it with a cute patch), and I’ll tell them it’s a Dexcom CGM. The people I don’t have to tell are old people who have Dexcoms and Type 1 diabetics of any age. They see it and know immediately what it is.

Most people never even ask about which type of diabetes she has.

The old people typically don’t know there’s a difference between T1D and T2D but the T1D usually assume I’m also T1D because of my age. I recently had someone I see regularly notice my Dexcom, and I noticed they seemed more interested in me afterwards. Talking about different things, fav snacks and CGMs, late lunches, and feeling shaky, etc. Eventually, they asked something about my insulin pump. I clarified that I didn’t have one, they seemed shocked and asked what I do then? I told them I’m pretty well controlled with diet (I made massive changes) and Mounjaro.

Then, their whole attitude changed.

They then got snide and accused me of being an ******* by misleading them and pretending I was a type 1 diabetic and that I should have clarified that I have the diabetes that I did to myself, which is different than having diabetes done to you like a type 1 diabetic. They are avoiding me now and also pointing out to people that I am type TWO diabetic, not type ONE. Now I’m questioning if I’m supposed to explain that I’m type 2 diabetic specifically so that I don’t accidentally end up masquerading as a type 1 diabetic?? AITA?

Wow! Generally, health problems are pretty personal.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about what happened.

What a rude woman! Your health is private and on a need-to-know basis, so that lady needs to mind her own business.

