Woman’s Mom Agrees To Cat Sit For Her, But When The Door Is Accidentally Left Open, One Of The Cats Gets Out

Imagine having one of your parents watch your cats for your while you’re not home.

Unlike dogs, cats can be pretty independent, so feeding them and cleaning the litter is really all that’s necessary.

If one of your indoor gets got lost outside while your parents were cat sitting, what would you do?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation. She’s really mad at her mom for losing her cat, but she’s also worried about telling her mom how she feels.

WIBTA, if I told my parents I’m upset they lost my cat while housesitting? WIBTA, For telling my mom im upset she did a bad job cat sitting for me? I (18f) haven’t done anything yet but I’m fuming and i need to know if it’s valid or not. First context my brother (23m) joined the military so i get his house yay part of it is his cats come with the house Twig and Barry and i brought my cat from home Miss Grayson (aka Missy) I’ve raised her from a kitten and she’s always been my best friend and my baby. Apparently a few months ago, I promised my uncle that I would housesit for his new puppy and cat. Now I have no memory of this. Either I didn’t register what he was asking me or he never actually asked me and just thought he did, but I agreed which does sound like me and he only reminded me a few days before he left.

So it was a scramble to find someone to watch my house and I was panicking so my mom and dad offered (they offered) to come up and feed them twice a day. I was relieved. What could go wrong? Now in return I offered to take turns having both of my brothers at my uncles house, wondering in the morning all morning until lunchtime and then one from lunchtime till about dinner time as the sort of summer camp so that my mom and my dad wouldn’t have to deal with them during the day i was fine with it.

Now the start of the week she would let me know when she fed them morning and night and I was happy with it, but the last few days she would laugh about how oh she forgot to feed them this morning, but she’ll feed them dinner or she totally forgot yesterday and didn’t do it at all and it annoyed me. But it was free labor. I wasn’t paying them or anything so I wasn’t totally upset. They’re pretty round cats so they could go without a meal or two I understood.

But three days ago on Saturday, they let me know that somehow my front door had been left open and Missy had gotten out and have been missing for an unknown amount of time. Missy had been an outdoor cat at my parents house, but since we moved, I kept her as strictly indoor cat since we were there in the middle of town near the road. Now I’m terrified im gonna come home from work and found her hit by a car. I’m just so upset, she was literally all i had left.

Why i haven’t confronted my family is because they (my mom) cant take criticism at all even if i said it so nicely i.e “hey mom I’m so grateful you offered to look after my cats but missy is gone and im really upset about it” that would end in my mother freaking out and saying that shes a horrible person and i should never ask her for anything again. And i work daily with my dad so that will just be awkward. Ive spent my whole life biting my tongue around them but i feel like this is the final straw would i be a jerk for doing something about this? And if not what can i do?

