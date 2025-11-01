Woman’s Roommate Keeps Taking Her Clothes Without Permission, So After She Ripped Her Dress, She Told Her Not To Take Her Clothes Again
It’s important to set boundaries. Unfortunately many won’t agree with them.
Check out why this roommate is not living in harmony with a person she lives with.
AITA for not letting my roommate borrow my clothes anymore?
I live with a roommate who constantly borrows my clothes without asking,
Sometimes she stretches them out or doesn’t return them until I ask for them back.
Then the inevitable happened.
Last week she wore one of my dresses to a party and it got torn.
She apologized and offered to replace it, I told her not to worry and that I don’t want her borrowing my stuff anymore.
But that replaced one problem with another.
She got really defensive and saying I was “overreacting” and that “sharing is part of being roommates.”
Now things are tense in the apartment and a mutual friend thinks I was “too harsh.”
AITA for setting that boundary?
Here is what people are talking about.
Duh! What a piece of work she is.
Sounds drastic, but necessary.
Gotta get legal with them!
What a diva.
It’s not a weird concept.
Maybe put an alarm in your room, too.
If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.