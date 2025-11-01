October 31, 2025 at 10:15 pm

Woman’s Roommate Keeps Taking Her Clothes Without Permission, So After She Ripped Her Dress, She Told Her Not To Take Her Clothes Again

by Ashley Ashbee

A closet with some women's clothes in it

It’s important to set boundaries. Unfortunately many won’t agree with them.

Check out why this roommate is not living in harmony with a person she lives with.

AITA for not letting my roommate borrow my clothes anymore?

I live with a roommate who constantly borrows my clothes without asking,

Sometimes she stretches them out or doesn’t return them until I ask for them back.

Then the inevitable happened.

Last week she wore one of my dresses to a party and it got torn.

She apologized and offered to replace it, I told her not to worry and that I don’t want her borrowing my stuff anymore.

But that replaced one problem with another.

She got really defensive and saying I was “overreacting” and that “sharing is part of being roommates.”

Now things are tense in the apartment and a mutual friend thinks I was “too harsh.”

AITA for setting that boundary?

Here is what people are talking about.

Duh! What a piece of work she is.

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 4.20.08 PM Womans Roommate Keeps Taking Her Clothes Without Permission, So After She Ripped Her Dress, She Told Her Not To Take Her Clothes Again

Sounds drastic, but necessary.

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 4.15.21 PM Womans Roommate Keeps Taking Her Clothes Without Permission, So After She Ripped Her Dress, She Told Her Not To Take Her Clothes Again

Gotta get legal with them!

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 4.16.18 PM Womans Roommate Keeps Taking Her Clothes Without Permission, So After She Ripped Her Dress, She Told Her Not To Take Her Clothes Again

What a diva.

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 4.17.15 PM Womans Roommate Keeps Taking Her Clothes Without Permission, So After She Ripped Her Dress, She Told Her Not To Take Her Clothes Again

It’s not a weird concept.

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 4.17.43 PM Womans Roommate Keeps Taking Her Clothes Without Permission, So After She Ripped Her Dress, She Told Her Not To Take Her Clothes Again

Maybe put an alarm in your room, too.

