Young Woman Got Her First Job, But Her Mom Kept Asking Her For Money And Demanding To Use Her Card

Managing money wisely is an important skill, especially for young adults who are just starting to earn their own money.

If you were a young adult living at home, would you pay for things when your parents asked you to, or would you save the money for yourself?

This young woman recently began earning and saving her own income, but her mom started asking her for money.

When she says “no,” her mom calls her “cheap.” Is she being cheap?

AITA for refusing to let my mom use my card for her deliveries? I’m a college student and recently earned $1,000 that I’ve been saving for necessities and emergencies. I also recently just got my first job and I’m expected to start soon. I feel like this situation is only going to get worse. My mom asked me to cover the internet bill once. I agreed even though it wasn’t my responsibility because it felt temporary.

Since then, she’s started asking me to buy things on her behalf. If I decline, she calls me “cheap,” which bothers me. Today, she wanted to place an order on Postmates and asked to use my card. I said no. I don’t mind helping with my phone bill but not expenses that aren’t my responsibility.

She offered to pay me back in cash, but I rarely use cash and prefer card. Saying no again led to her labeling me “cheap,” and now I just feel resentful. I don’t live independently yet, but if she kicked me out, I’d figure it out.

I’m trying to establish clear boundaries without guilt trips. Am I the jerk for refusing to let my mom use my card for expenses I’m not responsible for? Also, she’s not working.

It makes sense for an adult child living at home to help with some of the bills, but Postmates?

No. The mom is the one who is cheap.

Sometimes, saying no is the most courageous thing to do.

