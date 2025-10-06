Young Woman Let Her Aunt Live Rent-Free After Her Mother Passed, But When The Aunt Refused To Help With Bills, She Considered Asking Her To Leave

Living with family can feel supportive at first, but it can also turn into a heavy burden when the effort isn’t shared.

So, what would you do if your aunt lived in your house rent-free, never helped with expenses, and left you and your sister to carry all the responsibility after your mom passed away?

Would you let her stay? Or would you ask her to leave?

In the following story, one young woman faces this exact decision and isn’t sure if she should opt for the latter.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for wanting my aunt to leave my house? I (19F) have lived with my older sister (22F) and my aunt (48F) for several years. To give you some context, my maternal aunt has lived in our house since I was a child. She never married or had children, never finished school, and works in a factory. My mother and my aunt’s childhoods were not easy, but my mother, being the oldest of the children, left home early and created her own life and family, while my aunt stayed behind, still living with my grandparents. My grandparents were not easy people, so my mother, with her huge heart, felt sorry for my aunt and let her live with her.

Losing their mother was very hard.

Unfortunately, three years ago, my mother passed away, and it was a very difficult time for my sister and me. Our mother was everything to us, our rock and our best friend, and her passing ripped our hearts out. Since then, my sister and I have been left alone with our aunt, and now we get to the real purpose of this post. When my mother passed away, my older sister dropped out of school to get a job and keep the house running. I help her whenever I can, making sure nothing goes missing.

Unfortunately, the aunt doesn’t help at all.

However, my aunt, who works, doesn’t help at all. She doesn’t pay the bills or give us any money. My sister and I have to do everything ourselves, especially if something breaks in our house. We both have to bear the costs. Our house legally belongs to us and is currently in our names. My sister and I are exhausted from everything that has happened. We don’t have enough money to support ourselves because the expenses are so high, and we don’t have any help from the third person who lives with us.

Now, she wants to send her packing.

I don’t know what to do; I’m exhausted. I feel like I’ve reached my limit, and I hate living under the same roof as a lazy person who doesn’t like her own nieces. We do everything for her and never get a single thank you, and I’m sick of it, mentally and physically. I feel like I’ve endured all these years because of my mother, but now that she’s gone, I no longer see the point in her living with us. I’m thinking about sending her away, and I’m wondering how, but I also don’t know how to do it without looking like an *******. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why she’s so upset.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit say she should do.

