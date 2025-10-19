Young Woman Tried To Help Her Family When They Needed Rides, But When Her Mom Expected Her To Start Driving Someone She Barely Knew, She Refused

Doing favors for others can be rewarding, but it can also become a slippery slope.

One young woman had no issue giving her siblings occasional rides, but when her mom asked her to start driving someone she barely even knew, she had to draw the line.

WIBTA if I don’t want to take my brothers girlfriend to work? I (20F) don’t live with my parents or siblings, but I occasionally help my sister and brother by driving them places because I have a car and they don’t. I helped my sister by driving her to a doctor’s appointment today because my mom had asked me to, but now my mom is asking me to drive my brother’s girlfriend to work tomorrow.

I don’t really know her, and I don’t think they’ve been together long. The first time I met her, she was short with me and clung to my brother the entire time.

If my brother needed a ride, I’d give one to him, but I’m hesitant about giving a ride to someone I barely know. I also don’t want to be relied on to help constantly. So, AITA if I told my mom no to taking my brother’s girlfriend to work?

What did Reddit think?

