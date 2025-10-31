Young Woman’s Brother Wants To Borrow Her Car, But He’s Not A Responsible Driver, So She Said No And Their Parents Are Mad At Her

Lending your car to a family member seems like a no brainer to some people, but not to folks who are risk averse or understand liability.

AITAH for not letting my brother borrow my car. My younger brother asked to borrow my car last weekend so he could go on a trip with his friends. I said no because I use that car for work every day and I also pay all the expenses like fuel insurance and repairs.

He does not even have his own insurance and he has gotten a speeding ticket before. He got really upset and told me I was selfish. My parents also hinted that I should have just let him take it since it was only for two days.

But I did not feel comfortable with it. If something happened to the car it would be on me and I cannot afford that risk. Now I am wondering if I was being too harsh. AITAH for saying no to him even though it caused a fight in the family?

