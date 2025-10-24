Young Woman’s Roommate Often Needs Assistance With Things Like Showering And Opening Food, So She Is Planning To Sublease Her Room

Living with a person with disability can be quite a challenge.

If you had a roommate who needed help with a lot of daily tasks, would you be willing to help, or would you want to move out?

This young woman moved in with a friend with a disability.

Her roommate assured her she had the support she needed for daily living tasks, but that turned out not to be the case.

So now, she wants to move out but wonders if that’s the wrong this to do.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for subleasing my room with 1 month notice to my roommate I moved into an apartment with my friend that has a disability. Before we moved in together, she told me that she was independent and she has assistants to assist her with some ADLs on days she takes her shower. Otherwise, she is able to do most other things herself.

This young woman is willing to help her roommate if it were just an occasional occurrence.

Her personal assistants have cancelled on more than one occasion, and she has put me in a position where I have to transfer her (when she is drunk) and shower her. If this was a once in a while occurrence, then it would be alright. But it is happening twice a week.

Now, she feels it’s a major inconvenience because she has to do a lot of stuff for her roommate.

We are both in college, and there are times where I had to leave a friend gathering because she was not able to do something like open her food or a drink. She expects me to pre-open drinks but doesn’t tell me beforehand. She expects me to just know, and when her food or drink is not pre-opened, she starts guilt-tripping me. I have to leave everything I do to make her comfortable.

She decided to put her room for sublease, but her roommate is pleading with her to stay.

I don’t want to spend my junior year like this, and decided that I am going to put my room up for sublease. I recently told her, and she said I’m leaving her in a vulnerable position because she doesn’t feel safe living with a stranger. Her parents have called and texted me pleading for me to stay, saying how unsafe it is for her to live with a stranger. Am I being a jerk? I am starting to feel bad.

She didn’t sign up to be her roommate’s assistant.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

You can’t help someone who isn’t willing to help themselves.

