Zoo Volunteers Had No Cups For Visitors, So They Were Floored When A Dad Decided To Waterfall The Cooler For Himself And His Kids

Summer heat can bring out the strangest behavior in people.

At one zoo stand, a group of volunteers got an unforgettable surprise when a man turned their water cooler into a makeshift fountain for his whole family.

“Is that human water?” I was volunteering at a local zoo, and at the time I was working at a stand selling camel feed with a few other volunteers. Important note: where we were, it was 90–100 degrees Fahrenheit, so we had a large orange water cooler to refill our water bottles at the stand, a few feet in front of the edge of the counter. Directly to the right, we had an area for kids to play. I noticed Water Dude sitting at a bench near the back of the play area by the stand, facing backward from the play area and looking at his phone. It seemed odd to me that he was alone and turned back toward the fence around the zoo.

He eventually put his phone back in his pocket and walked up the ramp to the stand. This is the conversation: Other Volunteer: “What can we help you with today?”

Water Dude: “Is that human water?” (Pointing to the orange cooler) Me: “I’m not sure exactly what you mean.” Water Dude: “Like, is that water for people or animals?” Me: “Oh, okay. Yeah, it is for people working the stand.” Water Dude: “Can I have some?” Other Volunteer: “Sorry, we don’t have any cups.”

Water Dude: “That’s fine, I’ll just waterfall it.” He grabbed the cooler, held it above his head, opened his mouth wide, and pressed the spout to pour water. I’ll have to admit, I don’t think he spilled a single drop while doing this, even though it’s fairly heavy when filled with water. Water Dude jogged off after giving us an enthusiastic “thanks” and setting the water cooler back. Me and the two other volunteers exchanged confused and somewhat amused expressions and waited until he was out of earshot to laugh a bit.

A few minutes later, we saw Water Dude come back around the corner with presumably his wife and two or three kids. He loudly said, “Water,” while pointing to the stand. They speed-walked up, and Water Dude grabbed the cooler once again. His family stood around him, mouths wide open, while he poured water into their mouths from a few inches above their heads. They thanked us and walked off.

We could barely help grinning through the experience. It should be noted we had numerous fountains, vending machines, and a café with water. Judging by the direction they came from, they had to have gone through the café with two drinking fountains and a large cooler with bottled water.

