14-Year-Old Overhears Her Coworker Talking Smack About Her, So As Her Boss She Reassigns Her To The Most Disgusting Work At the Company

It is never a good idea to talk smack about your coworkers, on top of it being very mean and hurtful.

See why this worker’s actions literally cost her.

Girlboss meeting her boss I’ve been working at a poultry farm for about a year now (it’s legal for 14 year olds to work in agriculture in my state). I was always a hard worker who, in spite of my personal and brief legal troubles, was very productive and intuitive. As a result, I was very well liked by the management.

Naturally, one of her coworkers got jealous.

The owner of the farm eventually acquired some more land, and the manager decided to break it down more, and appointed me as one of the assistant supervisors of the newly acquired chicken coops. I had this really annoying coworker who was always whining about “the patriarchy holding her back” and not being paid as much as the other workers. She was just really lazy and spent all her time on her phone. I overheard her trash talking me to a coworker, saying that she would have gotten the job, but that the owner passed her over because I’m a suck-up.

This is where the jerk probably regrets being a jerk.

Later that day (she didn’t think I had heard her), she asked me for a raise, thinking I was easy prey because I’m young. I planned just to turn her down, but I had a better idea. Unfortunately for her, the guy who got rid of the waste had just moved out and he earned about 3-4 dollars an hour more than the other workers.

Revenge is sweet.

So I assigned her waste duty. We still work together, I’m still her (assistant) supervisor, but she’s gotten real quiet about my management skills. As it turns out, you still don’t want to screw over your boss even if he’s 15. I know most feminists aren’t like that. I’m just telling the story as it was.

Here is what people are saying.

True. Not exactly empowering.

It wasn’t appropriate at work.

The post isn’t about whether it was an appropriate response. It was about how stupid the action was.

I doubt she’ll ever be happy.

Taking revenge isn’t cool, but there is a lesson here.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.