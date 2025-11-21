21-Year-Old Daughter Got Grounded By Her Parents For Sneaking Out, So She Left Home To Prove A Point That She Deserved To Be Treated Like An Adult

Strict parenting can sometimes make growing up feel impossible.

AITA for leaving to stay at a friend’s after my parents grounded me at 21, while my younger brother does whatever he wants? I (21F) still live at home while finishing school and working part-time. My parents are really strict with me. If I go out, I have to answer a bunch of questions about where I’m going, who I’ll be with, and exactly when I’ll be home. If I’m even a little late, I get texts, calls, and a lecture waiting for me.

Meanwhile, my younger brother is 18. And he basically does whatever he wants. He stays out all night and doesn’t check in. He sometimes skips classes, and my parents just laugh it off like it’s nothing.

Last weekend, I was invited to a friend’s birthday. I knew if I asked, I’d get grilled with questions and probably told not to go. So I just left without saying anything. I came back late, and my parents completely lost it. They yelled at me and said I disrespected them. They actually told me I was grounded… at 21.

I snapped and told them they only try to control me because I’m their daughter. While my brother gets away with everything. Then I packed a bag and went to stay with a friend for two nights. My parents blew up my phone, saying I embarrassed them and humiliated the family.

Now, they say I can’t “come back properly” until I apologize. I feel guilty for sneaking out and maybe scaring them. But at the same time, I feel like I had no choice if I ever want to be treated like an adult. So, AITA for walking out and staying at a friend’s instead of accepting being grounded at 21?

