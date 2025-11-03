A Baker Decided To Mess With An Online Troll And She Made A Cake Specifically For Them

What’s the best way to handle a bully or a troll…?

Well, you can either stand up to them OR you can make fun of them and make them look completely stupid!

A baker at a small business in Michigan got tired of being trolled online, so she decided to get even in a very creative way.

The baker told viewers, “For over a year, she has left more than 50 hate comments across my TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. And it’s not just random. Jessica hates everything. Positive review, she’s hating. Funny video, she’s hating. I breathe, she’s hating.”

She added, “Someone says they like what I do, and there she is trying to tear it down. That’s not hate. That’s full-blown obsession.”

To get even with her troll, the baker made a cake with a comment the woman made online that reads, “Maybe quit being a straight up wench.”

The baker said that the woman in question won’t deal with her directly, even when she’s called out.

The TikTokker also said that she’s never even met the online troll who’s dedicated so much time to her and her business.

She said, “Every hateful comment she leaves pushes my content further. More views, more sales, more exposure. She’s literally funding this hate cake series.”

The baker added, “So Jessica, thanks for the free promotion. I know you’ll see this because you never miss a post. You hate me, but you just can’t quit. And that’s what I call a full-blown obsession.”

As the saying goes, any publicity is good publicity!

