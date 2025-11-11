November 11, 2025 at 10:55 am

A College Graduate Said Her Student Loan Payments Have A 17% Interest Rate

by Matthew Gilligan

woman crying in her car

TikTok/@lightweightlyssie

Being stuck in student loan debt can feel like drowning in quicksand…

And this young woman knows all about it.

Her name is Alyssa and she took to TikTok to talk about the student loan debt hell she’s currently trapped in.

woman in her car

TikTok/@lightweightlyssie

Alyssa said that she took out student loans when she was 17-years-old and she learned that the loans have a 17% interest rate.

She said she pays $1,500 a month toward the debt but added that she realized, “I actually owe more than what I started off with.”

Alyssa said her debt has resulted in her not being able to buy a house or start a family.

She said, “I’m gonna be in debt for my whole ******* life.”

woman in her car

TikTok/@lightweightlyssie

A tearful Alyssa said that high-profile billionaires should pitch in.

She added, “I signed up for this **** when I was 17. This should not be legal, bro.”

woman crying in her car

TikTok/@lightweightlyssie

Check out the video.

@lightweightlyssie

Jeff bezos please venmo me: Alyssa-Jeacoma like what do I even do #studentloans #debt #inflation #help #crashout

♬ original sound – Alyssa Jeacoma

Here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 12 at 7.18.37 PM A College Graduate Said Her Student Loan Payments Have A 17% Interest Rate

Another individual has an idea.

Screenshot 2025 10 12 at 7.19.02 PM A College Graduate Said Her Student Loan Payments Have A 17% Interest Rate

And this TikTokker didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 10 12 at 7.19.18 PM A College Graduate Said Her Student Loan Payments Have A 17% Interest Rate

She’s justifiably very angry about this!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

