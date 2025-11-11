A College Graduate Said Her Student Loan Payments Have A 17% Interest Rate

Being stuck in student loan debt can feel like drowning in quicksand…

And this young woman knows all about it.

Her name is Alyssa and she took to TikTok to talk about the student loan debt hell she’s currently trapped in.

Alyssa said that she took out student loans when she was 17-years-old and she learned that the loans have a 17% interest rate.

She said she pays $1,500 a month toward the debt but added that she realized, “I actually owe more than what I started off with.”

Alyssa said her debt has resulted in her not being able to buy a house or start a family.

She said, “I’m gonna be in debt for my whole ******* life.”

A tearful Alyssa said that high-profile billionaires should pitch in.

She added, “I signed up for this **** when I was 17. This should not be legal, bro.”

She’s justifiably very angry about this!

