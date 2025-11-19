A Doctor Said Kim Kardashian’s New Face Wrap Product Makes Facial Swelling Even Worse

It seems like celebrities have their hands in just about every business venture imaginable, doesn’t it?

And Kim Kardashian is definitely one of those celebs.

Kardashian’s SKIMS company now has a $48 face wrap…but not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.

A Beverly Hills plastic surgeon named Faryan posted a video on TikTok and shared his thoughts about the product.

The doctor said, “Shout out to SKIMS for giving my post-op patients another jaw bra alternative to try. It looks very comfortable.”

But, there’s a problem…

He continued, “However, if you have not undergone a facelift, neck lift, or neck lipo in the last two weeks, there is no reason for you to wrap your face and neck.”

The doctor added, “In doing so, you will only worsen your under-eye puffiness and facial swelling as this thing is compressing the outflow track of your lymphatics of your face.”

He pointed to his cheeks and neck and said, “It’s all here and here.”

The more you know, right?

Let’s take a look at the video.

This doctor isn’t buying it!

