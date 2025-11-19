November 19, 2025 at 4:49 am

A Doctor Said Kim Kardashian’s New Face Wrap Product Makes Facial Swelling Even Worse

by Matthew Gilligan

man in his car

TikTok/@drjaluvmabody

It seems like celebrities have their hands in just about every business venture imaginable, doesn’t it?

And Kim Kardashian is definitely one of those celebs.

Kardashian’s SKIMS company now has a $48 face wrap…but not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.

A Beverly Hills plastic surgeon named Faryan posted a video on TikTok and shared his thoughts about the product.

doctor talking about a face product

TikTok/@drjaluvmabody

The doctor said, “Shout out to SKIMS for giving my post-op patients another jaw bra alternative to try. It looks very comfortable.”

But, there’s a problem…

He continued, “However, if you have not undergone a facelift, neck lift, or neck lipo in the last two weeks, there is no reason for you to wrap your face and neck.”

doctor talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@drjaluvmabody

The doctor added, “In doing so, you will only worsen your under-eye puffiness and facial swelling as this thing is compressing the outflow track of your lymphatics of your face.”

He pointed to his cheeks and neck and said, “It’s all here and here.”

The more you know, right?

man sitting in his car

TikTok/@drjaluvmabody

Let’s take a look at the video.

@drjaluvmabody

@SKIMS jawbra “Yay or nay?” #skims #malaredema #facelift #facesculpting #lymphaticmassage

♬ original sound – drJaluvmabody

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 18 at 2.17.24 PM A Doctor Said Kim Kardashians New Face Wrap Product Makes Facial Swelling Even Worse

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 10 18 at 2.17.37 PM A Doctor Said Kim Kardashians New Face Wrap Product Makes Facial Swelling Even Worse

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 10 18 at 2.18.21 PM A Doctor Said Kim Kardashians New Face Wrap Product Makes Facial Swelling Even Worse

This doctor isn’t buying it!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter