A Driver Got Annoyed With A Woman Trying To Save A Parking Space By Standing In It, So She Waited in Her Car Until the Woman Finally Moved

This drives me NUTS, my friends.

I’m talking about when entitled people think that it’s okay to STAND in a parking spot to try to save it for someone else.

How rude!

But it happened again, and a woman took to Reddit to tell folks all about it.

Let’s take a look…

AITA for trying to park my car in a space someone was standing in for themselves? “My husband and I were in my car and getting ready for his birthday dinner at a popular hibachi place tonight. This restaurant shares a parking lot with another chain restaurant that is also popular so there are limited spaces on a Saturday night. We pull in and right up front in between both buildings is two spots—one, that someone is backing out of and another to the left of it. There’s a truck that’s already got its blinker on. For the space with the car backing out so I put on my blinker for the one next to it. Truck backs into the space and I go to pull into the empty one.

What’s this?

Only now there’s someone in the space. At first she was off to the side so I assumed she was trying to cut through the spaces to get into the restaurant but then she full on just hung out. So I started to pull into the space and she stuck her hand out at me and said “no” without any further explanation.

Time to play a game of “chicken”…

This is where I got annoyed. There is no other car around trying to get into this space. Just her standing in it. So I inch forward. She stands her ground. I decided fine, and put the car in park. After a minute another car pulls up and puts their blinker on and gets really close to my car as if to shove me out. It’s whoever she was waiting for. I told my husband that I think it’s bull **** that people do this and it should be first car gets the spot. He told me to wait her out. Five minutes go by with us sitting in the car, scrolling Facebook, texting our friends who are watching from the restaurant, and her calling people. I finally was like, “I’m gonna break. This isn’t worth it.” And my husband says, “I’m gonna see who is in the car.” He gets out and walks over. Chick in the spot starts freaking out. He calmly was talking to the female driver of the vehicle and says, “come on, this is stupid, you have to admit. We got here first.” While her friend is hollering not to talk to him and roll her window up.

It was getting ugly…

My brother chimes in from the restaurant sidewalk, “you’re being childish, get out of the way.” And she loses it. Starts insulting everyone. They all start arguing (I’m just sitting in my car with the window down listening) and she is now cursing. A bystander hollers “if the cops show up they are going to make YOU move, not the car so just give up already!” And she said, “fine!”, looks directly at me and said, “I guess you won you stupid dumb *****.” AITA for trying to park there and then for not moving?”

These parking shenanigans are getting out of hand…

