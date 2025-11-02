A Driver Saw Two Older Men Trying To Unload A Huge Freezer From A Truck, And He Offered Them A Helping Hand

Now, this is what I like to see!

Folks, there’s so much bitterness and division in the world today, so it’s nice to take a break from the madness and let some light in!

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit’s “Random Acts of Kindness” page.

Helped two men with dropping off a freezer at the recycling center. “I was parked in the main recycling area and watched a pickup truck back up to the appliance section. Two older gentlemen get out and start debating how best to pull this big, heavy freezer off the back of the truck with just the two of them.

It was time to lend a helping hand…

I walked over and offered to help out and they both seemed thankful for another hand. Between the three of us, we managed to wrangle the freezer off the truck and they waved as they left.”

And this is what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

And this reader spoke up.

If you see someone struggling, give them a hand!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.