A Fellow Customer Tried To Be Sneaky And Cut The Wait Line, But This Guy Didn’t Hesitate To Make A Scene About It

Despite leaps in technology and reservation apps, waiting egregiously long for a restaurant seems to remain a continued problem.

What would you do if someone attempted to cut the line at a restaurant you waited way too long for? One guy recently shared exactly how he handled this on Reddit.

Here are the details.

Red Robin Line Cutter

My family and I were waiting towards the front of the line to check in at Red Robin while they were opening and there was a queue of about 30 guests or so.

Pretty busy, but it could have been worse.

Red Robin wait times are notoriously brutal.

As soon as the host appeared to start checking people in, this older lady just walks straight through the line and right past everyone waiting.

When she tried to check in I interrupted and told the host this lady just cut in front of the entire patiently waiting line and then asked her how she got in front of us when we’d been waiting in line for 15 minutes.

Oh, this guy was NOT having it.

She tried playing dumb like she had no idea what she just did, but I could tell she was pissed as she had everyone’s attention by then.

So I insisted my family at least be seated first and then they can do whatever with the line cutter.

I think she thought nobody would call her out because she was an older female, but as patient as I try to be sometimes, I don’t tolerate people trying to cut in.

Everyone has their lines they won’t cross or cut.

As we were waiting for our food, the lady was seated at the table next to us and when she looked up I was glaring across the table directly at her as we were now facing each other.

I just that there staring at her without saying a word and she was becoming visibly uncomfortable.

As I was staring she got on her phone to find out where the rest of her party was and it turned out she was an hour early because of the time change that morning.

The absolute worst time to make that mistake.

I heard it all and just smirked at her until she asked to be moved to another table.

I’m sure she gets away with this shit a lot, but at least not this time.

Apparently this guy’s hill to die on is a franchised burger joint. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this one.

No ifs, ands, buts or cuts lady!

