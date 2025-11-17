November 17, 2025 at 8:47 am

A Former “E! News” Host Talked About the Show Going Off the Air After More Than 30 Years

by Matthew Gilligan

Folks, E! News as we’ve known it for more than 30 years is now off the air.

And Lilliana Vazquez, a former host of the show, shared her thoughts about the end of the show on TikTok.

Vazquez told viewers, “I keep getting this question sent to me. Are you shocked? No. Of course I’m not shocked that E! News was canceled after 34 years. I’m surprised it was still on the air as of yesterday.”

She added, “The only reason I took the job is because E! News was going to be live.”

Vazquez said things changed when the show went back to being taped. She explained, “By the time a story gets put on E! News at 11:30 p.m., the story is dead.”

Vazquez then said, “Entertainment news shows are, in fact, operatives of PR machines.”

She added, “This isn’t about the hosts. It’s about the identity of the show. It’s about the production. It’s about relevancy.”

Here’s the video.

They cancelled E!News… Are you really surprised?😳 Here’s my hot take and I’m not holding back. #enews #cancelled #nbc

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

This person chimed in.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

It’s the end of an era…

