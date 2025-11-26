A Friend Asked To Borrow Her Son’s Test Papers So Her Daughter Could Use It For Getting Good Grades, But This Woman Thinks It’s Unfair To Do So

Academic integrity is an important part of learning and growing.

This woman was approached by her friend, who wanted to borrow her son’s school tests to help her own daughter.

Her son’s excellent grades are the result of his hard work and dedication.

While the friend’s daughter is performing just okay.

She thinks it’s unfair that her friend’s daughter would use her son’s tests as a shortcut to good grades.

AITA for not sharing my kids tests? My son is in 9th grade, and my friend’s daughter is in 8th grade. Last week, she asked me to give her my son’s 9th grade tests and assessments. I’m disappointed and I don’t know how to tell her the answer is no.

My son has excellent grades, but it is the result of his efforts. Her daughter is not having any difficulties in class. We live in France and her average is around 15/20. Kind of like a B grade.

I believe her daughter should study like all the other classmates. It’s not fair to my son or any other student who studies and works hard. AITA for not wanting to share?

Hard work should be respected and not used as a shortcut for others.

