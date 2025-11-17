A Friend Group Decided To Skip Class, Then One Of Them Deleted The Message Home From The Teacher About It

Ah, high school. It was the best of times, and the worst of times, but either way, it was also a time when absolutely everything seemed hugely important.

I got caught by my teacher for skipping maths class

Today in school, we had double maths after break. Me and my friends (only two friends) decided to skip class and just not go. (FYI, I don’t usually skip class nor do my friends. We rarely skip yet we did today)

We spent most of our time in the ground and when it was home time (at the end of maths class) some kids from my class saw us outside. My friend went over and talked to one of them and asked if the maths teacher knew and she said yes and that she was shocked that we skipped.

After that the three of us went back to class and we saw the maths teacher walk out and we hid in the class next to us but she obviously saw us. She came in and asked us why we weren’t in class but we didn’t have an answer so we stayed quiet. She then said that she’d text our parents about this and then walked off.

After that me and my friends were worried but then we just went home. I came home and decided to check my moms phone and saw that my teacher texted my mom that I skipped maths class. I deleted the message so that I won’t get in trouble and usually the teachers will move on if I don’t do it again. But whenever the popular girls skip class, they don’t say anything to them.

