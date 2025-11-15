A Generous Man Helping People Get to Their Home Country During Covid Was Given a Hard Time By an Unappreciative Woman, So He Made Sure Her Trip Home Lasted 40 Hours and Included a Long Bus Ride

Here’s a hot tip: if someone is being generous enough to help you out, be grateful and don’t be a jerk about it!

But you know how some people can be…

JERKS.

Be entitled over a free plane ticket home? Enjoy the multi-stop and bus ticket home. “This happened during COVID. For some context I was based in Hong Kong at the time and the lady involved was in China (Beijing) trying to get home to South Africa to avoid lock down. So the destinations are South African. My wife and I are good at saving and were planning to go home for the Easter holidays but unfortunately due to lock down we couldn’t. Now I was part of an ex-pat group and many people were stuck as they had just arrived in China often with little money and now needed to get back home.

They really went above and beyond.

So my wife and I decided to help some people get home. We helped 10 people get back home. We didn’t expect to be paid back, however most people did over time. Now there was one lady let’s call her Mel. Mel was stuck in Beijing and needed to buy a ticket home. But she had no money due to circumstances etc. So I contacted her and offered her a ticket home. She gladly accepted. I told her this is my budget and I will work within that budget. Now one thing to note is that rather than send money, I would book the ticket for the person. Mel demanded that I book a direct flight from Beijing to Johannesburg and then book a regional flight to East London. Now both are very expensive. I offered to book a cheaper indirect flight via Dubai or Ethiopia. So the flight would be 3 legs instead of 2.

She doesn’t sound very appreciative…

Now Mel was having none of this and basically said it’s direct as possible or nothing. So I ignored her for a week or so and helped someone else who was extremely grateful. With a week before lock down happened Mel frantically contacted me and said she would take any flight Now the petty revenge.

It was gonna be a long trip for her!

I obliged with a 3 stop itinerary ( think 40 hours) with the final stop in Johannesburg the main city. The kicker? I booked a bus ticket (20 hours) for the leg from Johannesburg to East London, South Africa. Mel kept me updated and was livid the whole time. I didn’t get paid back but the messages I got after her trip were gold. When she found out that I had booked her a bus ticket for the final leg she was broken at this point.”

She was gonna have a LONG trip home.

