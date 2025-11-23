A Group of Siblings Banded Together When Their Evil Grandmother Came to Babysit, And They Made Her Weekend Miserable

I want this story to get made into a movie!

Evil Grandmother. “This is a story from over 30 years ago, when my siblings and I were in middle and high school. We lived in a northern state and my father had taken a job in a southern state. My father moved down several months ahead of us, so we could finish up the school year. One weekend, my mother decided to fly down to help my dad find a house for us, but she did not want to leave us alone, so she decided to call in her mother to come stay with us. Now, some needed history on my grandmother (referred to as Grammy from here on out).

Grammy was the perfect narcissist, and to put it mildly, evil. She had her favorite grandchildren and her disliked grandchildren (I was disliked) and she would go out of her way to pick on the grandchildren she did not like. She had also verbally, psychologically and physically abuse my mother and her siblings while they were growing up to the point that my mother refused to let us stay at her place alone when we were younger. So, for some reason, my mother decided that Grammy would be just great to watch us for a long weekend, though I think it was because she knew we were older and able to stand up for ourselves. My mother had also raised my siblings and I without abuse and pushed us to be close to each other and stand up for each other. So, that long weekend, we did just that.

We lied to Grammy and told her my brother was allowed to swing on the half door. We also told her it was fine for us to watch an R movie when it was not (remember, this was before cell phones, so she could not easily check with our parents on this). Also, every time she picked on me, my siblings would stand up for me and put her in her place. Basically, we did everything we could to make her stay with us as miserable as possible without breaking any laws or damaging anything, We had been afraid that the weekend would be horrid, but we actually ended up having a great weekend. Not so much for Grammy.

In fact, when my mother returned, Grammy met her in the driveway, barely said a word to her and sped off as quickly as possible. When my mother came inside and asked us what we had done to her mother, we all acted innocent and angelic. In the end, my mother had to just laugh and admit she was okay with us getting our own sort of revenge on her mother and we did not get in trouble.”

