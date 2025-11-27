A Homeowner’s Neighbor Wouldn’t Stop All The Leaves From Their Garden Falling Into Her Yard, So They Learned About The Local Regulations And The Neighbor Had To Tear Their Garden Down

The neighbor wars continue, my friends!

Don’t want to trim your bushes? I will make you remove them completely. “I know the title sounds like I am a 65 y/o man who’s constantly running to the front door yelling at kids on the other side of the street to not play on my lawn, but hear me out. We have been living in a mid/upper class street of my town for around 10 years now. Due to regulations, that our real estate agent didn’t mention when selling it to my mom and dad, our foundations were set lower than the ones of our neighbours which was not much of a problem until the neighbour right in front of us (we have a small side way in the street where our and other houses are located so our houses are just 4 meters apart from each other) started to grow bushes to seal off his garden from the outside world. When we noticed them getting bigger, we did what every person would do and jokingly reminded him to please keep the bushes in check, so they don’t grow too big. They ignored it for as long as they lived there, which freaked my mother out.

She is mentally ill, which ultimately led to her not being able to really work anything but a 450€ job anymore, despite her only being in her late 40s. Me and my brother weren’t able to clean our front yard as often as it needs to be cleaned, due to school and university being very stressful (we would have to clean it on the daily bases even in summer, because their bushes were shedding leaves left and right). Another thing that was annoying, was that our rain drains for our front porch and garage were stuffed up with the leaves and would regularly overflow. My neighbours then moved out about one year ago and a new couple moved in, who we first thought were nice.

Turns out they were even worse than the other neighbours and even mouthier. They made very clear that the sealed-off garden and their house having a higher foundation than ours and the rest of our neighbour’s properties were the main reasons they bought it and they wouldn’t change anything about it. My mom was getting so freaked out about all of that (keep in mind that she is ill) that she was close to selling the house. The neighbour kept being annoying and even threw parties in his garden, which oftentimes were way to loud and kept all neighbours awake, resulting in us or one of our neighbours having to call the police. So one day my mother looked out the front door and snapped after seeing how many leaves and other stuff from the neighbour´s bushes were laying in our front yard.

She ran out into the garage grabbed a lawn bag, put a bunch of the stuff that was laying in our front yard into it and threw them in front of my neighbour’s door (illegal in Germany). A few hours later my neighbour came to us, being petty and all smug saying he would sue us and that we would have to pay loads and loads of money for “ruining his front yard with our garbage” etc. Afterwards he took photos of our house and even zoomed into our windows (illegal as well), which I was lucky to see through my window and record him doing it. I then proceeded to look into city regulations and soon found out that we couldn’t really do anything about their leaves falling on our front yard.

BUT there is an extra clause in the regulations, which states that this only applies for as long as the other parties living conditions are not compromised. When our neighbour then went through with his lawsuit I was completely prepared to ruin his day. The judge wanted to make it a quick case, but our lawyer showed her all the evidence, that clearly showed him that his leaves were 1. compromising our living quality by blocking our drains with his garbage and 2. he was breaking privacy laws by filming our house without consent. Further my mom has a disabled ID, due to her illness, which combined with us telling her (the judge) for how long we had to endure all of this, led to the charges against us being dropped and him having to pay a fee, for breaking privacy laws AND him having to do something against his bushes.

My neighbour was then given 2 options on how he could proceed: 1. He somehow manages to stop the leaves from falling on our property, or he has to tear everything down and has to build another form of protection, which would not compromise our living quality. He had one month to find a solution, but ended up not finding one which led to him having to tear down the whole thing. My mom was happier than I had ever seen her in the past 10 years and sat through the whole thing. The only thing that was missing to make all of this perfect was her having popcorn.”

