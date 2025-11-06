A Mechanic Had To Deal With A Car That Was Pumped Full Of The Wrong Gas

Mechanics see all kinds of car issues on a daily basis, but I wonder how often this happens…

An auto care worker posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when a customer made a mistake and put the wrong kind of fuel in their car.

The mechanic said that the customer initially brought his vehicle with 3,000 miles on it to a dealership to find out what was going wrong, but technicians at the dealership couldn’t figure out what was causing problems.

When this TikTokker took a look at it, he realized that the customer put E85 fuel into the car.

He told viewers, “That explains why this engine is running lean. Someone basically put the wrong fuel.”

The mechanic pumped out the car’s incorrect fuel and the vehicle’s “Check Engine” light turned off.

Nice and easy!

Check out the video.

Pay attention to what kind of gas you put in your car, folks!

