She Warned Her Makeup Artists About Prepaying For Parking, So This Newly Married Woman Refuses To Pay The Expensive Ticket

Well, she tried to warn them…

But they didn’t listen!

In this installment of Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” series, a woman asked if she’s doing anything wrong with how she’s handling the sticky situation you’re going to read about.

Let’s see what she had to say…

AITA for not paying a parking ticket for my makeup artists? “I got married a few months ago and hired 2 amazing makeup artists to come do our bridal party glam. They were great, everything was great. However, I did inform them the morning of that they will need to pay for parking but I can reimburse them. (I only told one as they travelled together and the other was driving).

Ouch…

A week later I received a DM of them asking me to pay for a $105 parking ticket and I told them I’m not paying for it as I advised them it is a paid parking area & the $105 far exceeded the amount if they had just paid for parking in the first place which would’ve come to around $35.

She’s not gonna do it!

I had already paid $980 between the two of them, $70 travel fee, and a security deposit of $100 each which wasn’t deducted from the full amount (that part I knew when booking). But I really don’t want to pay the parking ticket. They are now blasting me on social media and I’m feeling pressured to pay for it. AITA for refusing?”

Check out what people had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader weighed in.

And this individual had a lot to say.

She warned them about the parking situation…so this is on them!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.