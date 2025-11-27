A Papa John’s Worker Addressed A Customer Who Belittled His Job. – ‘I’ve been able to support myself through college, buy my first car.’

This is my personal philosophy about work: it doesn’t matter if you’re mopping floors or making million-dollar deals: every job is important, so do your best and be proud of what you’re doing, no matter what your position!

No, I didn’t make it up, but those are words to live by, folks!

And this guy knows all about it.

His name is Joe and he addressed a comment from a TikTok viewer about his job at a Papa John’s store.

The rude person wrote, “You’re wasting your talent working for Papa John for minimum wage lmao.”

Joe said, “I mean honestly, I can understand where you’re coming from. But what a lot of these comments don’t realize is I’ve been working for Papa John’s for six years now.”

He continued, “I’ve been able to support myself through college, buy my first car, I’ve been able to do a lot of things thanks to this job. What you might say is a low skill or low-paying job has actually taught me a lot.”

Joe added, “A wise man once told me: how you do anything, is how you do everything.”

In the video’s caption he wrote, “It’s never wasted when you keep getting better!”

