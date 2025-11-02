A Patient Warned People Against Getting Veneers After Her Bad Experience. – ‘I went to three dentists and they all said the same thing.’

To get veneers or to not get veneers, that’s the big question…

And, judging by this video, it might not be such a great idea!

It comes to us from a TikTokker named Rachel who said getting veneers wasn’t worth it, in her humble opinion.

Rachel told viewers, “I don’t want anyone else to go through the same thing that I’m going through. Because no one will tell you this, no one will even tell you that they’re experiencing these issues after they got veneers.”

She said she had dental procedures in 2019 and 2023, but in 2025, things started to go south with her veneers and her gums became inflamed.

Rachel said, “I did everything possible. I went to three dentists and they all said the same thing.”

Doctors told the TikTokker that her veneers had been improperly placed and that was causing her issues. The dentist who performed the veneer surgery told Rachel that peoples’ teeth shift over time, which could cause her problems. She said she wishes she would’ve known about possible issues with veneers before she got the surgery.

Rachel said she had to have laser surgery on her gums to correct the problem, but the procedure wasn’t covered by insurance.

The TikTokker told viewers that the laser surgery was going to cost anywhere from $2,000 to $8,000.

Rachel said, “I’m just losing all this money thinking once I got my teeth done I was gonna be fine. I just wish I was told this.”

She added, “This is my fault. I should have never got veneers. Or maybe I should’ve just did more research and would’ve found this out on my own. But this is quite literally the worst thing I could go through.”

If you’re thinkin’ about getting veneers, you might want to think twice!

