A Patient Was Upset After She Got An Expensive Estimate For Dental Work

Dental care bills are not for the weak, friends!

And a woman named Meg found that out the hard way after she went to see her dentist and found out that it was gonna cost a pretty penny to get her choppers fixed.

A visibly upset Meg asked viewers, “What is the point in having dental insurance if it literally covers nothing? It might as well be self-pay.”

Meg’s dentist told her that she needed three root canals, three teeth pulled out, a number of fillings, and crowns.

Meg asked the dentist if there were payment plans because the expenses were so high for her proposed procedures but she found out there were none.

She said, “So if you’re poor, you’re just supposed to suffer?”

In her caption, Meg wrote, “After years of neglect in depression and addiction (now 4 years in recovery trying to do better), I went to the dentist. I almost regret it.”

@mama_megzz https://gofund.me/3f5c45f0b please don’t feel obligated but a lot of people keep asking me if I have one…. Regardless of how many opinions I get, I’ll still have to get work done that I can’t afford. Starting with the extraction of the tooth with the really deep cavity and nerve exposed that’s causing me most of my pain. But Don’t waste your money on dental insurance. Also don’t wait years to go to the dentist. They won’t bill you or accept payment options. After years of neglect in depression and addiction (now 4 years in recovery trying to do better), I went to the dentist. I almost regret it. But it had to be done. Just for X-rays yesterday I had to take money out of our rent. It was $250 but I told them I could only part with $100 right now…. So it’s billed on my account but that’s the best they could help me. Ugh!!! #toothpain #dentalcare #insuranceisascam #whatever #acceptance ♬ original sound – ✨Mama Megzz✨

I guess dental care in the U.S. isn’t too great either these days…

