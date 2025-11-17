A Self-Described “Clueless Husband” Opened Up About How He Didn’t Help Out Enough in His Marriage

Are men clueless?

As a man myself, I’d venture to say that quite a few of us are…

But the good news is that some of us will admit that, too!

A man named Josh posted a video on TikTok and opened up about some of the mistakes he’s made in his marriage.

In the video, Josh said that he and his wife were getting ready to go on a trip.

His wife planned the whole trip, cleaned the house, packed for herself and their kids…and Josh admitted that all he did was put some of his things in a bag.

Josh said, “I thought that my role was to do all these things outside of the home and that the home was a woman’s domain. I saw that modeled, and even taught, as the way it should be.”

He added, “That’s not partnership.”

Josh admitted that his behavior has “never been okay” and that he needed to fix it.

He told viewers, “Much of this work has meant that I had to reevaluate my own socialization and beliefs as a man, which starts with truly listening to women’s experiences from a position of curiosity and care.”

It’s never too late, fellas!

Check out the video.

At least he was man enough to admit his shortcomings.

