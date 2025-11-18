A Shopper Called Out The Gap Because the Leather Pants She Bought There Make Noises When She Walks

All I can say is that this viral TikTok video reminds me of the Seinfeld episode where George bought a new pair of pants and then he became paranoid when the pants made sounds when he walked.

Poor guy…

In this viral TikTok video, a woman named Gaby put The Gap on blast because she’s unhappy with the noise that her black leather pants are making.

Gaby said, “The Gap, you better count your days because I haven’t been this embarrassed since fourth grade when I was playing musical chairs and my chair broke and it fell on my bottom.”

She continued, “What do you mean I’m at a restaurant and I dropped something accidentally, and I go to pick it up, and then…”

Gaby bent down to demonstrate what happened and that’s when her pants made a sound.

Gaby squatted a few more times and showed viewers that this wasn’t an isolated incident.

She said, “They’re expensive, Gap, you got some explaining to do.”

Well, I don’t think she’ll be wearing those pants out in public any time soon…

Here’s the video.

Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person made a Friends reference.

Another TikTokker was amused.

And this viewer spoke up.

She didn’t anticipate these problems with her pants…

