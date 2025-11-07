A Shopper Mistaken For A Worker Tried Briefly To Help Out A Guy Who Was Looking For Something, But the Interaction Turned Ugly When He Refused to Believe That She Didn’t Work There

Jeez, I guess this is what you get for helping people, huh?

Searching for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. “I’m a lady who wears business casual by default and has one of those “Let’s be the bestest of neighbors!” generic faces when I don’t submerge my eyes in makeup, so I get confused often as a worker or just a friendly person to ask for advice (usually by older women). 99% of the time these interactions are short and sweet and end with an “Oops, sorry! Thought you worked here!”

Not today, apparently. I go to Kohl’s (a clothing store) this morning to pick up a shirt my boyfriend saw and liked, but decided not to buy. We don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day usually, but I wanted to be a romantic sap for once because he’s the absolute best. I end up finding a few more that he’ll likely enjoy and hang them on my forearm, and then walk to the women’s section to see if there were any dresses I liked. I see one hung on the wrong rack, pick it up and notice the neckline would make my shoulders look like I’m Solid Snake playing dress up, so I put it back in it’s correct spot with every intention of walking away from that abomination. In walks The Man, a gangly dude that looked around my age (mid-twenties), wearing a pair of navy shoes (these are relevant! And also they were fantastic looking and I’m slightly envious, not gonna lie.)

The Man: “Excuse me miss, can I get your help with something real quick?” Me: “Sure, if I can! What’s up?” He pulls out his phone and shows me a picture of his girlfriend. The Man: “I want to get her a dress for Valentine’s Day, but I don’t know what she would like. And I want her to wear it for our date tonight.” Me: “Well, if you’re wearing those shoes later, why don’t you get her a blue dress to match? Coordination is always super cute.” The Man: “Oh yeah! She would love that! Can you show me a few options?”

I glance around my general area and point at The Abomination, which is a light blue. Me: “Well here’s one, but if you look around this section I’m sure you’ll find more!” He looks at the dress, then at another rack, then at me with this suddenly really offended expression and points at the shirts I’m holding. The Man: “Uh, excuse me? You expect me to do your job for you? I know you’re busy with another customer but this will only take a minute. They don’t mind waiting.” I, too, now wear an offended expression.

Me: “What do you mean- oooooooh! No, there has totally been a misunderstanding. I don’t work here, I was just trying to help ya out.” The Man: “Are you serious?” Me: “Yes?” The Man: “Woooow. Trying to half *** your job on Valentine’s Day. Yeah, okay. You’re just jealous I treat my girl like a queen when you’re stuck at work and single as hell.”

Then he waves his hand in a shooing motion and I swear on my life, the next thing out his mouth is “Bye Felicia!” as he picks up The Abomination (without checking the size) and struts away to the plus-sized section (his girlfriend was definitely not a big girl) and leaves me standing there with my mouth dropped. I wish there was a good ending to this; I am not a witty lady and had no time to respond. I just walked to the registers, paid, and left home to sit by my computer in a complete daze. It’s 2019 and I just got Felicia’d. What the hell?”

