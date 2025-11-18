November 18, 2025 at 10:48 am

A Stranger Saw A Man Wearing A Sweet Shirt That Addressed His Wife’s Dementia

by Matthew Gilligan

This is what being a good husband and a good human being looks like.

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers a touching moment that he witnessed while out on a walk in Australia.

The video showed a man pushing someone in a wheelchair along a path by a beach.

The writing on the back of the man’s t-shirt reads, “My beautiful wife has dementia. Please say ‘Hello’ to her.”

In the video’s caption, the TikTokker wrote, “The most lovely scene I’ve seen on that beautiful Saturday morning. Bless your soul for being such a lovely husband, sir!”

The most lovely scene i’ve seen on that beautiful Saturday morning. Bless your soul for being such a lovely husband, sir! #companionship #relationshipgoals #goldencouple #dementiaawareness #dementia

♬ Glimpse of Us – Joji

This guy is setting a great example.

The Sifter