A Student Got in Trouble For Talking Too Much in Class, So They Decided Not to Say a Single Word at School For Two Days

I love a good malicious compliance story!

And I especially love the ones where a kid really sticks it to an authority figure.

Check out what this high schooler did to get even with a teacher who said that they talk to much.

Start now!

Got punished for “talking too much.” “Back in 9th grade, I had a teacher who was super strict. One day during class, I got punished for “talking too much” even though it was actually the guy next to me who wouldn’t shut up. I tried to explain, but she cut me off and made me write “I will not talk in class” a hundred times after school. So the next day, I decided to follow the rule to the extreme.

Silence is golden…

I didn’t say a single word in class. Group activity? Silent. She called on me? Just shrugged. Asked if I understood? Nodded. I even ignored classmates during pair work.

Well, you asked for it!

She got super frustrated after two days and asked what was going on. I said, “You told me not to talk in class… I’m just making sure I don’t get punished again.” Let’s just say the “no talking” rule became a bit more flexible after that.”

This student took malicious compliance to the next level!

