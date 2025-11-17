A Student Got in Trouble For Talking Too Much in Class, So They Decided Not to Say a Single Word at School For Two Days
I love a good malicious compliance story!
And I especially love the ones where a kid really sticks it to an authority figure.
Check out what this high schooler did to get even with a teacher who said that they talk to much.
Start now!
Got punished for “talking too much.”
“Back in 9th grade, I had a teacher who was super strict.
One day during class, I got punished for “talking too much” even though it was actually the guy next to me who wouldn’t shut up. I tried to explain, but she cut me off and made me write “I will not talk in class” a hundred times after school.
So the next day, I decided to follow the rule to the extreme.
Silence is golden…
I didn’t say a single word in class. Group activity? Silent.
She called on me? Just shrugged.
Asked if I understood? Nodded.
I even ignored classmates during pair work.
Well, you asked for it!
She got super frustrated after two days and asked what was going on. I said, “You told me not to talk in class… I’m just making sure I don’t get punished again.”
Let’s just say the “no talking” rule became a bit more flexible after that.”
Check out how Reddit users responded to this story.
This person weighed in.
Another individual shared a story.
This Reddit user spoke up.
Another individual had a lot to say.
And this reader chimed in.
This student took malicious compliance to the next level!
If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.