A Student Lost Their Wallet, But A Stranger Found It And Mailed It Back
Well, isn’t this a nice story?!?!
A person took to Reddit’s “Random Acts of Kindness” page to tell viewers about how they were pleasantly surprised when a stranger went out of their way to help them.
Take a look at what happened!
Someone returned my wallet today after I lost it in the city.
“I was out in the city yesterday to go to an event.
I took my hoodie off because it’s summer and it was too hot for extra layers. My wallet and chargers were in the pockets.
Oh, no!
By the time I got back I realized it must have fallen.
A little bit careless of me.
That was a cool move by a total stranger!
I was about to deactivate my cards today but got an email someone had sent it to my college, because they’ve seen my student ID.
A simple story but it’s honestly made me a little less misanthropic.”
I guess there are still some good people left in the world!
