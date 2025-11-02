A Student Lost Their Wallet, But A Stranger Found It And Mailed It Back

Well, isn’t this a nice story?!?!

A person took to Reddit’s “Random Acts of Kindness” page to tell viewers about how they were pleasantly surprised when a stranger went out of their way to help them.

Take a look at what happened!

Someone returned my wallet today after I lost it in the city. “I was out in the city yesterday to go to an event. I took my hoodie off because it’s summer and it was too hot for extra layers. My wallet and chargers were in the pockets.

By the time I got back I realized it must have fallen. A little bit careless of me.

I was about to deactivate my cards today but got an email someone had sent it to my college, because they’ve seen my student ID. A simple story but it’s honestly made me a little less misanthropic.”

I guess there are still some good people left in the world!

