A Student Wasn’t Happy About His School’s Backpack Ban, So He Threatened To Bring A Lawsuit And School Officials Backed Down

No backpacks eh? “Back in middle school after Columbine our school went a little nuts about safety. All of a sudden one day they said “no backpacks allowed”. Everyone was a little ****** off, but things took a turn when some of the girls started exchanging their small purses with massive “I can put 4 text books in here” purses.

At first it was 1 or 2, but it quickly spread and after the first week almost every girl (about 500) had a massive purse. So that weekend I went out, bought a satchel (European man purse?) and brought it to school. Note, I’m male. I get to my first class and am immediately pulled aside and told “no backpacks”. I politely tell them it’s a purse, and if the girls can carry one so can I. So I get dragged down to the principals office. They call my mom who laughs at them and tells them she supports me 100% and I can speak for myself on the matter and to not bother her at work for stupid bull **** They try a ton of things to say that I can’t wear a “purse” because I am a boy.

I ask them to have the district lawyer write me that on school letterhead and we can go from there. At the thought of having a lawyer involved they dropped it and I was able to wear it the rest of the day. Tuesday all purses were banned. Wednesday there was a line of about 50 irate parents freaking out at the administration that they had the nerve to ban purses. How would their precious daughters carry their books and God forbid any that have hit puberty. Thursday backpacks and purses were allowed again. I believe they eventually phased in a ban that had some very specific guidelines on allowed purse size so it couldn’t hold books but it took several years and legal work. By then I had graduated and my youngest brother just skated past.”

