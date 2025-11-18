A Teacher Called The Police After A Student Stole Her Funko Pop Hello Kitty Toy

Kids today, huh?

Well, I guess you can say all kinds of things about them, and this teacher definitely has some strong feelings about them.

She’s a teacher and she took to TikTok to complain about having a personal possession stolen from her classroom.

The teacher said that she was given a Funko Pop Hello Kitty figure by a third grade student six years ago and, in 2024, she finally took the toy out of its box and put it on display on her desk in her high school classroom.

And then, the Funko Pop vanished.

The teacher talked with her students and told them how upset she was about the theft.

The TikTokker said the thief could return the figure with no questions asked, but it never reappeared in her classroom.

She said, “I let all my students know to have integrity and just put my Hello Kitty back on my desk while I’m out, and no one would know a thing. It still has not been returned.”

The woman added, “It is a shame that I can’t feel comfortable, safe in my classroom.”

Frustrated, the teacher finally filed a police report.

Let’s hope she gets it back!

Check out the video.

She’s gonna get to the bottom of this, come hell or high water!

