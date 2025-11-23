A Teacher Gave Her Zero Marks For Not Placing Her Name In The Right Spot On A Paper, So She Started Obnoxiously Highlighting Her Name In Every Assignment

Some teachers are so rigid when it comes to following instructions.

This student failed to put her name in the right spot on her history paper, so the teacher gave her zero marks. She eventually proved a point to her teacher by highlighting her name every time.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Give me a zero for no name, got it This happened about 12 years ago. I have a learning disability, and I’ve worked really hard to become successful academically. But when I was 14, I was still learning. So I worked really hard on this paper for my history class, and I was really proud of it when I turned it in. Two weeks later, I have got zero. And when I ask why, my teacher says that I forgot to put my name in the correct spot, and he “Couldn’t find it” and “college professors won’t remember your name”. Ok, cue malicious compliance. For the next 5 papers, I proceeded to highlight, underline, bold, and use red ink. Every. Single. Assignment.

This student eventually proved her point.

It got more obnoxious for every assignment, until finally I was using clipart and pointing arrows at my name. Finally, my teacher told me I’ve made my point, and could I please stop. I did, but I also cheered when he left at the end of the year and is replaced by the man that made me go into history as a career. Also, when I was getting my associates at community college, I forgot my name on a paper. My professor didn’t deduct points, and he wrote my nickname at the top.

It’s the paper’s content that matters, not where the name is.

Teachers don’t always know best.

