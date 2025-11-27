A Teacher’s High School Students Got Upset When He Asked Them To Write One Paragraph In His Class
by Matthew Gilligan
Kids today…
I guess they don’t want to do a whole lot of work, huh?
A high school teacher named Eli posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how his students reacted when he asked them to write one single paragraph for an assignment.
The text overlay on Eli’s video reads, “POV: This is how my Sophomores react to me asking them to write 5 complete sentences.”
Eli’s students moaned and groaned and seemed to be bewildered by the assignment.
Eli said, “You know what a complete sentence is. Five sentences.”
One student exclaimed, “That’s like a test on its own.”
All Eli could do was look on with disbelief…
In the caption, he wrote, “They literally act like the world is ending.”
Check out the video.
@eli_carbullido
They literally act like the world is ending 😭 #fyp #apathy #historyteacher #highschoolstudent #youngteacher
TikTokkers shared their thoughts.
This person has a good idea…
Another individual chimed in.
And this TikTokker asked a question.
This isn’t a good look for the American education system…
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.