A Teacher’s High School Students Got Upset When He Asked Them To Write One Paragraph In His Class

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok/@eli_carbullido

Kids today…

I guess they don’t want to do a whole lot of work, huh?

A high school teacher named Eli posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how his students reacted when he asked them to write one single paragraph for an assignment.

TikTok/@eli_carbullido

The text overlay on Eli’s video reads, “POV: This is how my Sophomores react to me asking them to write 5 complete sentences.”

Eli’s students moaned and groaned and seemed to be bewildered by the assignment.

TikTok/@eli_carbullido

Eli said, “You know what a complete sentence is. Five sentences.”

One student exclaimed, “That’s like a test on its own.”

All Eli could do was look on with disbelief…

In the caption, he wrote, “They literally act like the world is ending.”

TikTok/@eli_carbullido

Check out the video.

@eli_carbullido

They literally act like the world is ending 😭 #fyp #apathy #historyteacher #highschoolstudent #youngteacher

♬ original sound – Eli Carbullido

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person has a good idea…

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker asked a question.

This isn’t a good look for the American education system…

