A Teacher’s High School Students Got Upset When He Asked Them To Write One Paragraph In His Class

Kids today…

I guess they don’t want to do a whole lot of work, huh?

A high school teacher named Eli posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how his students reacted when he asked them to write one single paragraph for an assignment.

The text overlay on Eli’s video reads, “POV: This is how my Sophomores react to me asking them to write 5 complete sentences.”

Eli’s students moaned and groaned and seemed to be bewildered by the assignment.

Eli said, “You know what a complete sentence is. Five sentences.”

One student exclaimed, “That’s like a test on its own.”

All Eli could do was look on with disbelief…

In the caption, he wrote, “They literally act like the world is ending.”

This isn’t a good look for the American education system…

