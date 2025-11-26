A TikTokker Said She Knows Why The Timer On Your Washing Machine Isn’t Accurate

It’s a fact of life…

The timers on washing machines have never, EVER been accurate since the beginning of time…or whenever those devices were invented…

And today, we’re gonna get some answers about this!

A woman named Melissa took to TikTok to let viewers know all about it.

Melissa told viewers “It’s basically sizing up the load and saying, ‘Hang on. We’re going to be here a while.’ Most newer washing machines use load sensing to determine the size of the load. And based on that, the machine will adjust [the] water level and cycle time.”

She continued, “The initial estimated time is based on an average load. But if what you put in is heavier or dirtier, it may add longer agitation or rinsing and spin times to ensure that the load is properly cleaned.”

Melissa went on to give viewers tips about why their washing machine’s timer might not be accurate.

These include using the wrong detergent, using too much detergent, and overfilling the washing machine.

The TikTokker told viewers. It’s just trying to survive your laundry habits.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

She finally answered a question that a lot of us have thought about…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.