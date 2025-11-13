A TikTokker Said She Was Slapped With A Huge Tariff Fee On A Wedding Dress She Bought

Well, this sucks…

A woman named Katie took to TikTok and told viewers about the incredibly frustrating experience she had after she ordered a dress for her wedding and was hit with an unexpected tariff fee.

Katie said she ordered a lehenga, a type of dress, months before President Trump’s tariffs started.

But then she got the surprising news and said that “the U.S. government is forcing me to pay thousands of dollars” with only one day’s notice.

Katie said that she got an email from UPS that told her the package was going to be delivered to her the next day…but that she owed thousands of dollars for it.

She called the dress “one of the most significant pieces of clothing in my entire life” and she added that she thinks it’s “extremely unfair for anyone to have to assume these costs.”

Katie added that she’s currently out of a job and she doesn’t have that kind of money.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “A silly little rant about wanting my wedding lehenga and being forced to pay thousands of dollars on a day’s notice thanks to the US tariffs! And trust me, I know there are way worse things happening right now, but this is just one small example of many showing how these tariffs are impacting people.”

Take a look at the video.

@whatsonkatesplate a silly little rant about wanting my wedding lehenga and being forced to pay thousands of dollars on a day’s notice thanks to the US tariffs!! And trust me, I know there are way worse things happening rn, but this is just one small example of many showing how these tariffs are impacting people #tariffs #lehenga #publichealth #wedding ♬ original sound – Kate Mac

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker dropped some knowledge.

This is totally ridiculous!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!