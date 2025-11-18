A TikTokker Talked About How He “Rawdogs Boredom” For an Hour Each Day and Does Absolutely Nothing

This guy might be on to something…

His name is Rowan and he posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how he’s “rawdogging boredom” by sitting and doing nothing for one hour every day.

The video showed Rowan sitting in a comfy chair with his eyes closed.

The text overlay reads, “Rawdoggging for 1 hour to fix my attention span.”

In the video’s caption, Rowan wrote, “Recently, I have been struggling with having short attention span. Constant dopamine hits from my phone, caffeine, sugary foods and games. This gave me such hard time to focus on my work and the things I really care about.”

He continued, “Then I came across a challenge for fixing your attention span. The premise for this challenge is for your brain to take a break and wander off freely without any stimulation.”

Rowan added, “This is my first day of this challenge. I never tried this and it was challenging. Just sitting there doing nothing was a lot harder than I thought. I’m going to be doing this challenge for 30 days to show the difference.”

@productive.rowan #dopaminedetox #100dayschallenge #focus #productivity #habitstacking ♬ original sound – productive.rowan

Rowan has posted some update videos about his progess.

On Day Four, he wrote, “This was hard as usual. I thought it would’ve been easier as the day past but it feels the same. Usually around 30 minutes mark is when I start struggling but it’s too early to say for now.”

Rowan added, “The changes I’ve been feeling only after 4 days is that I don’t feel like I need stimulation all the time. I used to eat, go to the toilet and walk with my phone but I do that much less now. Boredom doesn’t really scare me anymore, or at least not as much.”

@productive.rowan Day 4/30 to fix my attention span. selfhelp meditation growth dopaminedetox adhd ♬ original sound – productive.rowan

