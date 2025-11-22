A TikTokker’s Mother and Aunt Got Real When She Asked Them What They Liked About Being Moms

Folks…it’s time for some REAL TALK.

A TikTokker named Reshma posted a video on the social media platform and interviewed her mom and her aunt about how they really feel about motherhood…

And their answers might surprise you.

Reshma asked her mom and her aunt, “Did either of you want three children?”

One of them replied replied, “Never. I didn’t want even want two.”

Reshma then asked, “What’s your favorite part of being a mother?”

One of them said, “When they left for college.”

The other woman said, “Yeah, life became easier when they left home.”

The TikTokker asked, “Your favorite part of motherhood for both of you is when all of us left your house?”

Both women agreed with the statement.

One of them added, “Roma and I are not children people.”

Reshma then asked them, “So when we were home, was there a moment that was your favorite?”

One of the women answered, “When you were sleeping.”

Reshma then asked, “Okay, when we were home and awake, was there a favorite moment where you were like, ‘Oh, I actually like being a mom’?” the TikToker asks.

One of them said, “I don’t think it ever occurred to me. Absolutely. We love our children, but we never enjoyed motherhood. I especially didn’t.”

Reshma then asked the women if they enjoyed being pregnant and they both said they didn’t enjoy the experience at all because they were sick the whole time.

Here’s the video.

These ladies didn’t hold back one bit!

