A Traveler Said She Was Charged $500 By A Hotel Because Of A Smoking Fee Scam

Beware of scams, folks…

Because it seems like they’re everywhere these days!

A TikTokker named Rhay posted a video and told viewers that she got slapped with a big fee that she didn’t see coming at a hotel in New York City…and she finds the whole situation to be suspicious.

Rhay stayed at the M Social Times Square Hotel and she said that she was billed for smoking in her room…even though she claims she wasn’t there when the smoking allegedly took place.

She told viewers that she and her friend had been out all day and when they returned to their hotel room, there was a notice on the door.

Rhay said, “We were gone today for all day and we came back around 5 p.m. to find something stuck to my door that said they were charging my room $500 for smoking. We weren’t even in the room.”

The TikTokker said that the manager of the hotel wouldn’t check security footage for her and she even proved to them that they hadn’t been in the room all day.

Despite her protests, the hotel manager told Rhay she needed to figure out the issue with her bank.

Rhay then shared screenshots of other guests who had similar things happen to them.

As if people aren’t paying enough for hotel rooms in the first place…

