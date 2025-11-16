A Traveler Tried To Pay For A Hotel Room With Their Mother-in-Law’s Credit Card, But A Worker Wouldn’t Let Them Do It

Are credit cards interchangeable between family members?

Well, I guess it all depends on who we’re talking about…

But one thing’s for sure, this hotel worker wasn’t buying it!

Her name is Sherita and she posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she had to deal with a customer who tried to pay for a hotel room with their mother-in-law’s credit card.

Sherita filmed herself during the interaction and the customer, Tiffany, confirmed that she had a hotel room booked for three nights.

The TikTokker asked the guest for an ID and a credit card…but the credit card Tiffany gave her belonged to someone named Maria Lopez.

Tiffany said that Maria is her mother-in-law and that, while she booked the room, she wasn’t with her.

Sherita told Tiffany that the cardholder needs to be present when checking in for the payment to go through.

She told the customer, “You just can’t use your mother-in-law’s card. Do you have another card?”

Tiffany said she’d call her mother-in-law and Sherita told her, “Ma’am, we do not take approval over the phone. She’s gonna have to either be here or you need your credit card.”

Tiffany called her mother-in-law anyway and tried to talk Sherita into allowing her to check in using this method.

Frustrated, the customer asked to see a manager and Sherita told her, “This don’t really require a manager. Either you have a card in your name or you don’t.”

She asked Tiffany, “How do we know that your mother-in-law gave you permission?”

Tiffany replied, “Because I have her on the phone.”

The TikTokker then said, “I don’t know who you have on the phone on the other line. In order to check you in, I need a credit card.”

Tiffany continued to try to get her way and Sherita told her, “Excuse me, you’re making me nervous.”

She wasn’t backing down on this one!

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual has an idea…

This hotel worker wasn’t having it!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!