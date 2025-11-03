November 3, 2025 at 2:55 pm

A Traveler Was Angry With The $500+ In Extra Fees She Had To Pay At Her Hotel In Hawaii

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about travel

TikTok/@funkshe

Going on vacation is always gonna put a dent in your bank account, but this sounds ridiculous!

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and sounded off about the extra fees she had to pay at a Marriott hotel in Hawaii.

woman talking about travel

TikTok/@funkshe

The woman said, “Dude, travel in the U.S. is dead and it’s all because of corporate greed after she noticed that she was charged an extra $500 in “resort fees” that she wasn’t aware of.

She told viewers, “There’s a daily resort fee of $52 plus tax per room per day. The following amenities are included: fresh flower or coconut lei greeting upon arrival for two guests per stay, which we didn’t ask for because the flower was itching my neck.”

The TikTokker also called out other so-called “perks” such as internet access and “daily cultural activities.”

woman talking about hawaii

TikTok/@funkshe

The woman said that beach chairs weren’t included in the daily resort fee and she explained that it cost $200 to reserve chairs on the beach or at the pool.

She told viewers, “Go to any other country for your honeymoon, for your vacation. Save your hard-earned cash and do that because in the U.S. you’re never going to feel welcome as a guest.”

woman talking about her vacation

TikTok/@funkshe

Here’s the video.

@funkshe

Done 👎 Hawaii is great. The hotels in Waikiki are not. Fiji was amazing. There are amazing places in the world to visit and stay in. Greedy companies in the US are ruining it for everyone #honolulu #travel #traveltips #hawaii #honeymoon

♬ original sound – funkshe

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 9.04.34 AM A Traveler Was Angry With The $500+ In Extra Fees She Had To Pay At Her Hotel In Hawaii

Another viewer didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 9.04.41 AM A Traveler Was Angry With The $500+ In Extra Fees She Had To Pay At Her Hotel In Hawaii

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 9.05.09 AM A Traveler Was Angry With The $500+ In Extra Fees She Had To Pay At Her Hotel In Hawaii

Sounds like a bit of a rip-off, doesn’t it?

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter