A Traveler Was Angry With The $500+ In Extra Fees She Had To Pay At Her Hotel In Hawaii

Going on vacation is always gonna put a dent in your bank account, but this sounds ridiculous!

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and sounded off about the extra fees she had to pay at a Marriott hotel in Hawaii.

The woman said, “Dude, travel in the U.S. is dead and it’s all because of corporate greed after she noticed that she was charged an extra $500 in “resort fees” that she wasn’t aware of.

She told viewers, “There’s a daily resort fee of $52 plus tax per room per day. The following amenities are included: fresh flower or coconut lei greeting upon arrival for two guests per stay, which we didn’t ask for because the flower was itching my neck.”

The TikTokker also called out other so-called “perks” such as internet access and “daily cultural activities.”

The woman said that beach chairs weren’t included in the daily resort fee and she explained that it cost $200 to reserve chairs on the beach or at the pool.

She told viewers, “Go to any other country for your honeymoon, for your vacation. Save your hard-earned cash and do that because in the U.S. you’re never going to feel welcome as a guest.”

Here’s the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer didn’t hold back.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Sounds like a bit of a rip-off, doesn’t it?

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.